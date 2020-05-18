All apartments in Rowlett
Rowlett, TX
10401 Waterview Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10401 Waterview Parkway

10401 Waterview Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

10401 Waterview Parkway, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10401 Waterview Parkway Available 03/31/19 Rowlett Golf Course Home with Private Pool, Huge Kitchen - Stunning GOLF COURSE home with private pool! This 4-bedroom, 3 bath house sits in the highly sought after Waterview Community. Huge kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space for people who love cooking.

Wood floors in main living area on first floor, BRAND new carpet throughout.

This house is perfect for those who enjoy chilling in the pool or watching golfers during hot Texas summers!

Contact Neal today. Newly listed house, won't last long!

Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4594713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 Waterview Parkway have any available units?
10401 Waterview Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 10401 Waterview Parkway have?
Some of 10401 Waterview Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 Waterview Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
10401 Waterview Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 Waterview Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 10401 Waterview Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 10401 Waterview Parkway offer parking?
No, 10401 Waterview Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 10401 Waterview Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 Waterview Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 Waterview Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 10401 Waterview Parkway has a pool.
Does 10401 Waterview Parkway have accessible units?
No, 10401 Waterview Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 Waterview Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 10401 Waterview Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10401 Waterview Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 10401 Waterview Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

