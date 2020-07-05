All apartments in Rowlett
Location

10213 Fairway Vista Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning home has a great backyard with a pool and backs up to the golf course! The fabulous view of the pool and golf course can be seen from many rooms in the house. This home is updated with oil rubbed bronze fixtures, iron staircase, wood floors, and granite in all bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an island, gas cooktop, and granite countertops, opens to the breakfast area and large living room, making entertainment a breeze! Park your cars in the large 3 car garage and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10213 Fairway Vista Drive have any available units?
10213 Fairway Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 10213 Fairway Vista Drive have?
Some of 10213 Fairway Vista Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10213 Fairway Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10213 Fairway Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10213 Fairway Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10213 Fairway Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10213 Fairway Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10213 Fairway Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 10213 Fairway Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10213 Fairway Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10213 Fairway Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10213 Fairway Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 10213 Fairway Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 10213 Fairway Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10213 Fairway Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10213 Fairway Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10213 Fairway Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10213 Fairway Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

