10213 Fairway Vista Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning home has a great backyard with a pool and backs up to the golf course! The fabulous view of the pool and golf course can be seen from many rooms in the house. This home is updated with oil rubbed bronze fixtures, iron staircase, wood floors, and granite in all bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an island, gas cooktop, and granite countertops, opens to the breakfast area and large living room, making entertainment a breeze! Park your cars in the large 3 car garage and make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.