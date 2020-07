The Florence at the Harbor

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard fire pit gym game room playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly business center internet access

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Indulge in a luxurious lakeside lifestyle at the only apartments on Rockwall Harbor, a new enclave of high-end homes in a uniquely privileged location. Stroll to waterfront bistros, chic boutiques, and afternoon movies. Explore nature preserves and set sail on the waters of Lake Ray Hubbard, a glistening playground for fun and adventure.