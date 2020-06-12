/
2 bedroom apartments
43 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX
Caruth Lake
9 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1143 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
840 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
20 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1234 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
149 Units Available
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
11 Units Available
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1036 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Court Apartment Homes.
Results within 5 miles of Rockwall
5 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
126 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
30 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1127 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
17 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
17 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1169 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
26 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1117 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
44 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1191 sqft
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
2 Units Available
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1156 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments.
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Rockwall
50 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
952 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
23 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1092 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
974 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
New West
8 Units Available
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1048 sqft
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
858 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
