Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

728 Windsong Lane

728 Windsong Lane · No Longer Available
Location

728 Windsong Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful custom home in the highly sought after Rainbow Lakes Estates. Gorgeous lake view. Large patio area perfect for entertaining guest. Patio features pool, hot tub, view of lake, serving area with custom stone pizza oven. Inside includes many upgrades such as a wine storage closet, custom kitchen with built-in cabinetry, hardwood floors. This house is perfect of vacation or luxury living. Short term lease is available. Short term lease fees vary based on length of lease. House is currently vacant and ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Windsong Lane have any available units?
728 Windsong Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 728 Windsong Lane have?
Some of 728 Windsong Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Windsong Lane currently offering any rent specials?
728 Windsong Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Windsong Lane pet-friendly?
No, 728 Windsong Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 728 Windsong Lane offer parking?
No, 728 Windsong Lane does not offer parking.
Does 728 Windsong Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Windsong Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Windsong Lane have a pool?
Yes, 728 Windsong Lane has a pool.
Does 728 Windsong Lane have accessible units?
No, 728 Windsong Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Windsong Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Windsong Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Windsong Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Windsong Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

