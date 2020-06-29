728 Windsong Lane

Amenities

Beautiful custom home in the highly sought after Rainbow Lakes Estates. Gorgeous lake view. Large patio area perfect for entertaining guest. Patio features pool, hot tub, view of lake, serving area with custom stone pizza oven. Inside includes many upgrades such as a wine storage closet, custom kitchen with built-in cabinetry, hardwood floors. This house is perfect of vacation or luxury living. Short term lease is available. Short term lease fees vary based on length of lease. House is currently vacant and ready for immediate move-in.