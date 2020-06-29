648 Stafford Circle

Amenities

Beautiful listing by Dean Muriby with Renters Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is nestled in a gorgeous gated community just off Lake Ray Hubbard. The home's expansive 2,527 foot interior boasts a spacious living room with homey fireplace and high ceilings, modern kitchen and appliances, massive master bedroom, two secondary rooms and two bathrooms including jacuzzi, and plenty of additional space. Gated outdoor patio perfect for grilling. Ample guest parking right outside. Community contains swimming pool and tennis courts. Located within exceptional school district. Convenience to Route 30 and an abundance of Rockwall shopping and restaurants.