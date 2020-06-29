All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 648 Stafford Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
648 Stafford Circle
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:24 PM

648 Stafford Circle

648 Stafford Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

648 Stafford Circle, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Beautiful listing by Dean Muriby with Renters Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is nestled in a gorgeous gated community just off Lake Ray Hubbard. The home's expansive 2,527 foot interior boasts a spacious living room with homey fireplace and high ceilings, modern kitchen and appliances, massive master bedroom, two secondary rooms and two bathrooms including jacuzzi, and plenty of additional space. Gated outdoor patio perfect for grilling. Ample guest parking right outside. Community contains swimming pool and tennis courts. Located within exceptional school district. Convenience to Route 30 and an abundance of Rockwall shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Stafford Circle have any available units?
648 Stafford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 648 Stafford Circle have?
Some of 648 Stafford Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Stafford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
648 Stafford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Stafford Circle pet-friendly?
No, 648 Stafford Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 648 Stafford Circle offer parking?
Yes, 648 Stafford Circle offers parking.
Does 648 Stafford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Stafford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Stafford Circle have a pool?
Yes, 648 Stafford Circle has a pool.
Does 648 Stafford Circle have accessible units?
No, 648 Stafford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Stafford Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Stafford Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Stafford Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 Stafford Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District