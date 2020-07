Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOME IN CHANDLERS LANDING! 3 Beds, 2.1 Baths, 2 Car Garage with newer paint and flooring! Open living area with fireplace and roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Large Master Suite with separate shower and tub and double vanity and two additional bedrooms with lots of room! Covered patio is perfect for morning coffee! 24 hour security with wonderful amenities such as tennis, community pool and dining. Yard maintenance and HOA included in rent.