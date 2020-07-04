All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:16 PM

494 Eva Place

494 Eva Place · No Longer Available
Location

494 Eva Place, Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Lake Estates

Amenities

parking
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath off Horizon Rd.It has a huge backyard that goes into its on private pond.New flooring and paint have recently been done at the property.There is a community center and a park right a couple houses down from EVA.The property does come with a Stove and Refrigerator. It does have propane and has a utility room with electric for a work shop or a storage room and there is a second storage in the back without utilities .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Eva Place have any available units?
494 Eva Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 494 Eva Place have?
Some of 494 Eva Place's amenities include parking, clubhouse, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 Eva Place currently offering any rent specials?
494 Eva Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Eva Place pet-friendly?
No, 494 Eva Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 494 Eva Place offer parking?
Yes, 494 Eva Place offers parking.
Does 494 Eva Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 494 Eva Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Eva Place have a pool?
No, 494 Eva Place does not have a pool.
Does 494 Eva Place have accessible units?
No, 494 Eva Place does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Eva Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 494 Eva Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 494 Eva Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 494 Eva Place does not have units with air conditioning.

