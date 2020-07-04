494 Eva Place

Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath off Horizon Rd.It has a huge backyard that goes into its on private pond.New flooring and paint have recently been done at the property.There is a community center and a park right a couple houses down from EVA.The property does come with a Stove and Refrigerator. It does have propane and has a utility room with electric for a work shop or a storage room and there is a second storage in the back without utilities .