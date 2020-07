Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage

The best rental in Rockwall features beautiful hardwood floors. Awesome staircase. Large master bedroom with beautiful bath. Huge master closet. Kitchen has large quartz-topped island with granite counter-tops. Very nice dining area. Spacious living room with fireplace. Gas logs. Upstairs has large family room, 2 baths and 3 bedrooms. Great utility room. House has lots of cabinet space. Over sized 2 car garage also an extra garage. Swimming pool and large park nearby.