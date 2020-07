Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Updated top to bottom 3 story, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths waterfront townhome in unique Lakeside Village gated community with golf, tennis, pool use included. Wood floors throughout, carpet in master, 2 master bedrooms, 2 decks, gorgeous views and sunsets over Lake Ray Hubbard, close to I30 and shopping, washer, dryer, refrigerator included. A Must see!



