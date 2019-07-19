3729 Sycamore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful, three bedroom, two bath home only six minutes away from the Rockwall Harbor! Ready for immediate move-in. Home displays a wide open carpet and tile floor plan with high ceilings! Kitchen features an island and breakfast bar! Equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Luxury master bathroom is complete with his and her sinks, separate shower, jetted tub, and walk-in closet. Large fenced in backyard features a covered patio along with a gazebo hot tub and sitting area perfect for entertaining guests. Also includes a washer and dryer utility room and 2 car garage! Schedule your showing today!