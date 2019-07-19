All apartments in Rockwall
3729 Sycamore Lane
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:47 PM

3729 Sycamore Lane

3729 Sycamore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3729 Sycamore Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, three bedroom, two bath home only six minutes away from the Rockwall Harbor! Ready for immediate move-in. Home displays a wide open carpet and tile floor plan with high ceilings! Kitchen features an island and breakfast bar! Equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Luxury master bathroom is complete with his and her sinks, separate shower, jetted tub, and walk-in closet. Large fenced in backyard features a covered patio along with a gazebo hot tub and sitting area perfect for entertaining guests. Also includes a washer and dryer utility room and 2 car garage! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Sycamore Lane have any available units?
3729 Sycamore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3729 Sycamore Lane have?
Some of 3729 Sycamore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Sycamore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Sycamore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Sycamore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3729 Sycamore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3729 Sycamore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3729 Sycamore Lane offers parking.
Does 3729 Sycamore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3729 Sycamore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Sycamore Lane have a pool?
No, 3729 Sycamore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3729 Sycamore Lane have accessible units?
No, 3729 Sycamore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Sycamore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 Sycamore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3729 Sycamore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3729 Sycamore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

