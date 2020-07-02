3696 Chestnut Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Rockwall, TX. Light, bright, open floor plan. Close and easy access to I30, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment at the Harbor off Lake Ray Hubbard. 1,517 sq ft. Cozy fireplace to enjoy in the winter, and a large open kitchen. Privacy fenced back yard. Rockwall ISD. Don't miss the opportunity to call this house your home. Schedule an appointment to view today!



All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage.