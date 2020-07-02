All apartments in Rockwall
3696 Chestnut Trail

3696 Chestnut Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3696 Chestnut Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Rockwall, TX. Light, bright, open floor plan. Close and easy access to I30, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment at the Harbor off Lake Ray Hubbard. 1,517 sq ft. Cozy fireplace to enjoy in the winter, and a large open kitchen. Privacy fenced back yard. Rockwall ISD. Don't miss the opportunity to call this house your home. Schedule an appointment to view today!

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3696 Chestnut Trail have any available units?
3696 Chestnut Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3696 Chestnut Trail have?
Some of 3696 Chestnut Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3696 Chestnut Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3696 Chestnut Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3696 Chestnut Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3696 Chestnut Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3696 Chestnut Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3696 Chestnut Trail offers parking.
Does 3696 Chestnut Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3696 Chestnut Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3696 Chestnut Trail have a pool?
No, 3696 Chestnut Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3696 Chestnut Trail have accessible units?
No, 3696 Chestnut Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3696 Chestnut Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3696 Chestnut Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3696 Chestnut Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3696 Chestnut Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

