Rockwall, TX
3490 Hawthorne Trail
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:36 PM

3490 Hawthorne Trail

3490 Hawthorne Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3490 Hawthorne Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large open kitchen with granite counter tops that opens up to oversized living room. Lots of windows provide extra natural light. Large master suite includes a master closet that is almost as big as a bedroom! Separate shower and garden tub. Large laundry room includes additional room for storage. Huge back yard with fire pit and crushed stone sitting area. Large mature trees provide great shade in the summertime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3490 Hawthorne Trail have any available units?
3490 Hawthorne Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3490 Hawthorne Trail have?
Some of 3490 Hawthorne Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3490 Hawthorne Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3490 Hawthorne Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3490 Hawthorne Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3490 Hawthorne Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3490 Hawthorne Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3490 Hawthorne Trail offers parking.
Does 3490 Hawthorne Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3490 Hawthorne Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3490 Hawthorne Trail have a pool?
No, 3490 Hawthorne Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3490 Hawthorne Trail have accessible units?
No, 3490 Hawthorne Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3490 Hawthorne Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3490 Hawthorne Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3490 Hawthorne Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3490 Hawthorne Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

