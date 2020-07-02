3490 Hawthorne Trail

Large open kitchen with granite counter tops that opens up to oversized living room. Lots of windows provide extra natural light. Large master suite includes a master closet that is almost as big as a bedroom! Separate shower and garden tub. Large laundry room includes additional room for storage. Huge back yard with fire pit and crushed stone sitting area. Large mature trees provide great shade in the summertime.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
