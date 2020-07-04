303 Williams Street

Amenities

Perfect location in downtown Rockwall! Close to restaurants, boutiques, parks, and trails! This house has all the charm of a historic home, but has been restored and remodeled into a modern retreat. The living and dining room have been remodeled to create an open floor plan. Kitchen has brand new dishwasher, oven, and stove. The garage has been turned into two additional bedrooms and would be perfect for a game room or office space away from the main living. Master and guest bath have been completely remodeled! Fresh paint and new lighting has made this home even more unique! Front and back yard is fenced in, large shed in back will hold all your outdoor necessities.