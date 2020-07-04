All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 303 Williams Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
303 Williams Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

303 Williams Street

303 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

303 Williams Street, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Perfect location in downtown Rockwall! Close to restaurants, boutiques, parks, and trails! This house has all the charm of a historic home, but has been restored and remodeled into a modern retreat. The living and dining room have been remodeled to create an open floor plan. Kitchen has brand new dishwasher, oven, and stove. The garage has been turned into two additional bedrooms and would be perfect for a game room or office space away from the main living. Master and guest bath have been completely remodeled! Fresh paint and new lighting has made this home even more unique! Front and back yard is fenced in, large shed in back will hold all your outdoor necessities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Williams Street have any available units?
303 Williams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 303 Williams Street have?
Some of 303 Williams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 Williams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Williams Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 Williams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 303 Williams Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 Williams Street offers parking.
Does 303 Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Williams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Williams Street have a pool?
No, 303 Williams Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 303 Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Williams Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Williams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Williams Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District