Rockwall, TX
3005 Portside Drive
3005 Portside Drive

3005 Portside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Portside Dr, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
Brand new rehabbed townhome direct on Lake Ray Hubbard. 4 bd, 3 ba Mediterranean style home in the
desirable gated community of Lakeside Village. Lease includes your full use of all amenities of this resort syle community. Golf course, tennis and clubhouse. Gorgeous kitchen, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, wet bar that looks out at the lake. Floor to ceiling windows overlooking your yard and the lake. Patio off dining room. Large balcony off master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Plenty of space and so much natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Portside Drive have any available units?
3005 Portside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3005 Portside Drive have?
Some of 3005 Portside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Portside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Portside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Portside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Portside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3005 Portside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Portside Drive offers parking.
Does 3005 Portside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Portside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Portside Drive have a pool?
No, 3005 Portside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Portside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3005 Portside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Portside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Portside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Portside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Portside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

