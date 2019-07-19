3005 Portside Drive

Amenities

Brand new rehabbed townhome direct on Lake Ray Hubbard. 4 bd, 3 ba Mediterranean style home in the

desirable gated community of Lakeside Village. Lease includes your full use of all amenities of this resort syle community. Golf course, tennis and clubhouse. Gorgeous kitchen, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, wet bar that looks out at the lake. Floor to ceiling windows overlooking your yard and the lake. Patio off dining room. Large balcony off master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Plenty of space and so much natural light.