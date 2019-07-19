All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 3005 Double Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
3005 Double Oak Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

3005 Double Oak Drive

3005 Double Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3005 Double Oak Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 story brick home on a corner lot in a nice neighborhood. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space! Beautiful neutral paint throughout! Large bonus room upstairs, perfect for an office or recreation room! Huge fenced yard is great for those summer BBQs! Right across the street from the wonderful neighborhood park, playground, trails, basketball courts, and swimming pool!

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Double Oak Drive have any available units?
3005 Double Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3005 Double Oak Drive have?
Some of 3005 Double Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Double Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Double Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Double Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Double Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3005 Double Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Double Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 3005 Double Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Double Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Double Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3005 Double Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 3005 Double Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3005 Double Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Double Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Double Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Double Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Double Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District