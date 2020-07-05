All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:35 AM

2943 Deer Ridge Dr

2943 Deer Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2943 Deer Ridge Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Great 4BR family home in Rockwall (Hickory Ridge) - Property Id: 132798

***********************************************
OPEN HOUSE - Saturday July 6 from 9AM to Noon!
***********************************************

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Hickory Ridge development in Rockwall. Downstairs has master suite (with bathroom), bedroom , bathroom, living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, and laundry room (pictured washer and dryer not included, hookups provided only), while upstairs has 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and game/media room. Two car garage with back alley access. Fenced back yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Ready to occupy on July 1, 2019.

Contact Vintage Star Properties for more information (vintagestarproperties@gmail.com). Not accepting Section 8 applicants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132798p
Property Id 132798

(RLNE5041247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 Deer Ridge Dr have any available units?
2943 Deer Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2943 Deer Ridge Dr have?
Some of 2943 Deer Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2943 Deer Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2943 Deer Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 Deer Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2943 Deer Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2943 Deer Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2943 Deer Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 2943 Deer Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2943 Deer Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 Deer Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2943 Deer Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2943 Deer Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2943 Deer Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 Deer Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2943 Deer Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2943 Deer Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2943 Deer Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

