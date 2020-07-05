2943 Deer Ridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Great 4BR family home in Rockwall (Hickory Ridge) - Property Id: 132798



***********************************************

OPEN HOUSE - Saturday July 6 from 9AM to Noon!

***********************************************



Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Hickory Ridge development in Rockwall. Downstairs has master suite (with bathroom), bedroom , bathroom, living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, and laundry room (pictured washer and dryer not included, hookups provided only), while upstairs has 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and game/media room. Two car garage with back alley access. Fenced back yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Ready to occupy on July 1, 2019.



Contact Vintage Star Properties for more information (vintagestarproperties@gmail.com). Not accepting Section 8 applicants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132798p

Property Id 132798



(RLNE5041247)