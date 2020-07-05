All apartments in Rockwall
2840 Clear Creek Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:38 AM

2840 Clear Creek Drive

2840 Clear Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2840 Clear Creek Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This cozy home is conveniently close to all of the amenities of life. It has been lovingly maintained and cared for over the years. Open floor plan greets you with wood floors from the entryway to the living room. Tiled kitchen and laundry room and a huge master closet! large game room upstairs, master bedroom downstairs. From the beautiful landscaping to the spacious interior and generous rooms, to the recently updated kitchen, this lovely home is suburban living at its best. Imagine yourself as the next caretaker of this charming lifestyle. Come see it now, it won't last long. NEW AC, FURNACE installed late 2017, NEW WATER HEATER, FENCE, FLOORING installed 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
2840 Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2840 Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 2840 Clear Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2840 Clear Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2840 Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Clear Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2840 Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2840 Clear Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2840 Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 Clear Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 Clear Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2840 Clear Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.

