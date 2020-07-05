2840 Clear Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

This cozy home is conveniently close to all of the amenities of life. It has been lovingly maintained and cared for over the years. Open floor plan greets you with wood floors from the entryway to the living room. Tiled kitchen and laundry room and a huge master closet! large game room upstairs, master bedroom downstairs. From the beautiful landscaping to the spacious interior and generous rooms, to the recently updated kitchen, this lovely home is suburban living at its best. Imagine yourself as the next caretaker of this charming lifestyle. Come see it now, it won't last long. NEW AC, FURNACE installed late 2017, NEW WATER HEATER, FENCE, FLOORING installed 2018