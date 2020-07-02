2630 Nova Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

IMPRESSIVE Home in Rockwall ISD. Front entry welcomes you w landscaping, Lovely COVERED PATIO, and uniquely intriguing SPEAKEASY DOOR! Lush wood flooring flows through the completely OPEN CONCEPT downstairs. Kitchen boast large island - breakfast bar, SS appliances, GAS COOKTOP and OVEN, desk area w built in shelving, and crisp white cabinetry w brushed nickel hardware! Living is wonderful size w COZY fireplace. Vaulted ceilings give feeling of extra space to already great sized home! Master bath is an absolute RETREAT w dual vanities, garden tub for relaxing soak, separate shower and walk in closet. Huge Media-Game room Upstairs! Large Back yard is wonderful space for fun or relaxation! View this BEAUTY today!