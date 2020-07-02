All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 2630 Nova Park Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
2630 Nova Park Court
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:19 AM

2630 Nova Park Court

2630 Nova Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2630 Nova Park, Rockwall, TX 75087
Shores North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
IMPRESSIVE Home in Rockwall ISD. Front entry welcomes you w landscaping, Lovely COVERED PATIO, and uniquely intriguing SPEAKEASY DOOR! Lush wood flooring flows through the completely OPEN CONCEPT downstairs. Kitchen boast large island - breakfast bar, SS appliances, GAS COOKTOP and OVEN, desk area w built in shelving, and crisp white cabinetry w brushed nickel hardware! Living is wonderful size w COZY fireplace. Vaulted ceilings give feeling of extra space to already great sized home! Master bath is an absolute RETREAT w dual vanities, garden tub for relaxing soak, separate shower and walk in closet. Huge Media-Game room Upstairs! Large Back yard is wonderful space for fun or relaxation! View this BEAUTY today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Nova Park Court have any available units?
2630 Nova Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2630 Nova Park Court have?
Some of 2630 Nova Park Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Nova Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Nova Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Nova Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Nova Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2630 Nova Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Nova Park Court offers parking.
Does 2630 Nova Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Nova Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Nova Park Court have a pool?
No, 2630 Nova Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Nova Park Court have accessible units?
No, 2630 Nova Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Nova Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Nova Park Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Nova Park Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Nova Park Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District