Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage, in a great neighborhood! This home features an open concept with the living room and kitchen as one large inviting room. Eat-in kitchen with a large formal dining room. Wood floors in the high traffic areas with carpet in all bedrooms. Washer dryer hookups, tankless water heater, Walking distance to park and elementary school.