All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
253 Henry M. Chandler Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:07 PM

253 Henry M. Chandler Drive

253 Henry M Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

253 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Stunning Lake views from second floor unit den, bedroom and patio in sought after Rockwall close to the Harbor and marina. All floors are laminate wood or ceramic tile. New granite counter tops in kitchen, bath and fireplace surround. Includes refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher and stove. Chandlers Landing Marina is a short walk away. Condo will be available the first of March. Laminate wood replaced carpet throughout. Owner pays HOA. No smoking, no pets (cats ok).

***Monthly break on rent for a 24 month lease in the amount of $100 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive have any available units?
253 Henry M. Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive have?
Some of 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
253 Henry M. Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive have a pool?
No, 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 Henry M. Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District