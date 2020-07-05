253 Henry M. Chandler Drive

Amenities

Stunning Lake views from second floor unit den, bedroom and patio in sought after Rockwall close to the Harbor and marina. All floors are laminate wood or ceramic tile. New granite counter tops in kitchen, bath and fireplace surround. Includes refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher and stove. Chandlers Landing Marina is a short walk away. Condo will be available the first of March. Laminate wood replaced carpet throughout. Owner pays HOA. No smoking, no pets (cats ok).



***Monthly break on rent for a 24 month lease in the amount of $100 per month.