2401 Wagonwheel Drive

Beautifully, fully updated spacious one story 4 bedrooms and an office home, on corner lot across from school and community pool. Open floor plan and vaulted ceiling leading to kitchen with new quartz C-tops with breakfast bar and SS appliances. New premium laminate wood floors, tiles and carpets. Remodeled bathroom with quarts c-tops, tiles floor and shower. Fresh paint inside and out, new roof and new garage door. Awesome low maintenance covered deck patio surround by a huge fenced yard. Prized schools, community pool, play ground and easy access to the highway and shopping make this one a home-run. Come and see today!