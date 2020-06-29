All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated April 20 2020

2401 Wagonwheel Drive

2401 Wagonwheel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Wagonwheel Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully, fully updated spacious one story 4 bedrooms and an office home, on corner lot across from school and community pool. Open floor plan and vaulted ceiling leading to kitchen with new quartz C-tops with breakfast bar and SS appliances. New premium laminate wood floors, tiles and carpets. Remodeled bathroom with quarts c-tops, tiles floor and shower. Fresh paint inside and out, new roof and new garage door. Awesome low maintenance covered deck patio surround by a huge fenced yard. Prized schools, community pool, play ground and easy access to the highway and shopping make this one a home-run. Come and see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Wagonwheel Drive have any available units?
2401 Wagonwheel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2401 Wagonwheel Drive have?
Some of 2401 Wagonwheel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Wagonwheel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Wagonwheel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Wagonwheel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Wagonwheel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2401 Wagonwheel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Wagonwheel Drive offers parking.
Does 2401 Wagonwheel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Wagonwheel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Wagonwheel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Wagonwheel Drive has a pool.
Does 2401 Wagonwheel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2401 Wagonwheel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Wagonwheel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Wagonwheel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Wagonwheel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Wagonwheel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

