Rockwall, TX
2185 Crestlake Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:47 AM

2185 Crestlake Drive

2185 Crestlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2185 Crestlake Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home in Rockwall. Carpet throughout with great landscaping in frontyard and backyard. Three bedroom two bath. Will not be available for long. Large living room with attached study or office or formal dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2185 Crestlake Drive have any available units?
2185 Crestlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 2185 Crestlake Drive have?
Some of 2185 Crestlake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2185 Crestlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2185 Crestlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2185 Crestlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2185 Crestlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 2185 Crestlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2185 Crestlake Drive offers parking.
Does 2185 Crestlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2185 Crestlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2185 Crestlake Drive have a pool?
No, 2185 Crestlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2185 Crestlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2185 Crestlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2185 Crestlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2185 Crestlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2185 Crestlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2185 Crestlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

