Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Close to shopping and to downtown Rockwall! Beautifully designed home with large windows. Neighborhood has mature shade trees and extensive landscaping. Close to Lake Ray Hubbard for boating, fishing, and enjoying the many walking and biking trails. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms are must see features. Large bedrooms and closets throughout are sure to impress.