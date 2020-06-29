All apartments in Rockwall
194 Cody Place
194 Cody Place

194 Cody Pl · No Longer Available
Location

194 Cody Pl, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This gorgeous home is a case study in juxtaposition. If you cherish the culture and the history of the downtown Rockwall Square, with its fine dining, chic boutiques, and slew of activities meant to bring Rockwall's inhabitants together, but you also cherish the luxury of returning to a quiet retreat, thoughtfully transformed over the past couple years into a space that protects, craftsmanship that reassures, this home, with its crisp, bold exterior, is the place for you! Every part of the house has been improved in the last couple years; every room, every hallway, every nuance of the house is a treat for the senses. The single-gabled cedar patio covering shields the house, keeping electricity costs down.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Cody Place have any available units?
194 Cody Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 194 Cody Place currently offering any rent specials?
194 Cody Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Cody Place pet-friendly?
No, 194 Cody Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 194 Cody Place offer parking?
No, 194 Cody Place does not offer parking.
Does 194 Cody Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Cody Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Cody Place have a pool?
No, 194 Cody Place does not have a pool.
Does 194 Cody Place have accessible units?
No, 194 Cody Place does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Cody Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Cody Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Cody Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Cody Place does not have units with air conditioning.

