194 Cody Place

This gorgeous home is a case study in juxtaposition. If you cherish the culture and the history of the downtown Rockwall Square, with its fine dining, chic boutiques, and slew of activities meant to bring Rockwall's inhabitants together, but you also cherish the luxury of returning to a quiet retreat, thoughtfully transformed over the past couple years into a space that protects, craftsmanship that reassures, this home, with its crisp, bold exterior, is the place for you! Every part of the house has been improved in the last couple years; every room, every hallway, every nuance of the house is a treat for the senses. The single-gabled cedar patio covering shields the house, keeping electricity costs down.