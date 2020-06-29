1905 S Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom home with a highly desirable community on a huge corner lot with water views. Kitchen features lots of natural light, plenty of counter+cabinet space, stainless double ovens, and a spacious pantry. Living area features a brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings with beams. Upstairs master suite features beautiful water views and as huge bathroom with a separate garden tub and show and dual closets and vanities. Oversized laundry area features a sink and lots of cabinet space. Huge backyard features a covered patio. Right across the street from the lake and the house features water views from the front dining room. Close to highly rated schools including Reinhardt Elementary and Rockwall High