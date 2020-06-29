All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 S Lakeshore Drive

1905 South Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1905 South Lakeshore Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home with a highly desirable community on a huge corner lot with water views. Kitchen features lots of natural light, plenty of counter+cabinet space, stainless double ovens, and a spacious pantry. Living area features a brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings with beams. Upstairs master suite features beautiful water views and as huge bathroom with a separate garden tub and show and dual closets and vanities. Oversized laundry area features a sink and lots of cabinet space. Huge backyard features a covered patio. Right across the street from the lake and the house features water views from the front dining room. Close to highly rated schools including Reinhardt Elementary and Rockwall High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 S Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
1905 S Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1905 S Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 1905 S Lakeshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 S Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 S Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 S Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 S Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1905 S Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 S Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 S Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 S Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 S Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 S Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 S Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 S Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 S Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 S Lakeshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 S Lakeshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 S Lakeshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

