1879 Signal Ridge Place

Enjoy the sunset from your balcony of this adorable and well maintained lake view condo in a sought after gated community.Lovely 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo with great open kitchen and living area floor plan. Dining area, delightful island kitchen w granite, breakfast bar, & refrigerator. The unit features all hardwood floor through out, great walk in closets, separate shower and tub in master. This is a beautiful condo and convenient to I-30 and shopping and dining at the waterfront entertainment venue and the harbor.Please note: not included washer & dryer, only refrigerator