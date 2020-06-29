All apartments in Rockwall
1822 Tannerson Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:15 AM

1822 Tannerson Drive

1822 Tannerson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1822 Tannerson Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CLOSE TO HAYS ELEMENTARY ! One story, 4 bedrooms, 3 car garage. Original owner, meticulously cared for & barely lived in. Property features ceramic entryway,gorgeous hardwood floors,crown molding,stone fireplace,raised panel doors & 2in. blinds. Open concept kitchen offers island,gas cook-top,SS appliances, granite countertops, ceramic backsplash. Owners suite with walk in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub & walk in shower. Split bedrooms for added privacy. Extended open patio & cedar board on board privacy fence for family entertaining. Versatile 3 car garage with wall & door entry can be used as storage or workshop.Highly desired Hays elementary & close to Lake Ray Hubbard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Tannerson Drive have any available units?
1822 Tannerson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1822 Tannerson Drive have?
Some of 1822 Tannerson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Tannerson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Tannerson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Tannerson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1822 Tannerson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1822 Tannerson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1822 Tannerson Drive offers parking.
Does 1822 Tannerson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Tannerson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Tannerson Drive have a pool?
No, 1822 Tannerson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Tannerson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1822 Tannerson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Tannerson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Tannerson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Tannerson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 Tannerson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

