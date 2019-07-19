178 Henry M Chandler Drive

Amenities

Welcome to country club living at its best! ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style condo, with unobstructed view of lake Ray Hubbard and the marina. minutes to Bass Pro Shop. Walkout access to grassy area from rear patio. Washer and dryer hookups are provided. Rockwall ISD; access to private gated community, Chandler's Landing, and private parks within. Rare opportunity to live on the lake

Bad Credit No Credit will be considered on a case by case basis. 2 reserved uncovered parking spots are included with rental.