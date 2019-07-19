All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:59 AM

178 Henry M Chandler Drive

178 Henry M Chandler Drive
Location

178 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome to country club living at its best! ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style condo, with unobstructed view of lake Ray Hubbard and the marina. minutes to Bass Pro Shop. Walkout access to grassy area from rear patio. Washer and dryer hookups are provided. Rockwall ISD; access to private gated community, Chandler's Landing, and private parks within. Rare opportunity to live on the lake
Bad Credit No Credit will be considered on a case by case basis. 2 reserved uncovered parking spots are included with rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
178 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 178 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 178 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
178 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 178 Henry M Chandler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 178 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 178 Henry M Chandler Drive offers parking.
Does 178 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 178 Henry M Chandler Drive has a pool.
Does 178 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 178 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

