Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1709 Plummer Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:47 AM

1709 Plummer Drive

1709 Plummer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Plummer Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This gorgeous home is located in a wonderful gated community, on an oversized lot, backed up to the golf course. Beautifully updated home features shiny wood floors with carpet in the bedrooms, built-in shelving and nice crown molding. The formal dining, attached to the family room, offers recessed lighting and a stunning wall full of windows that look out to the backyard. Luxurious kitchen is equipped with incredible black and white granite, framed glass white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and under-mount lighting. Relax in the spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. This home is what dreams are made of!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Plummer Drive have any available units?
1709 Plummer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1709 Plummer Drive have?
Some of 1709 Plummer Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Plummer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Plummer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Plummer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Plummer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1709 Plummer Drive offer parking?
No, 1709 Plummer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Plummer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Plummer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Plummer Drive have a pool?
No, 1709 Plummer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Plummer Drive have accessible units?
No, 1709 Plummer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Plummer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Plummer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Plummer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Plummer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

