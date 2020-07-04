1709 Plummer Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous home is located in a wonderful gated community, on an oversized lot, backed up to the golf course. Beautifully updated home features shiny wood floors with carpet in the bedrooms, built-in shelving and nice crown molding. The formal dining, attached to the family room, offers recessed lighting and a stunning wall full of windows that look out to the backyard. Luxurious kitchen is equipped with incredible black and white granite, framed glass white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and under-mount lighting. Relax in the spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. This home is what dreams are made of!