1693 Wildrose Drive

Lovely 1 story brick home w-split bdrms 3-2-2 open floor plan features a great location in a desirable neighborhood, large bedrooms, beautiful spacious fenced backyard with trees and a covered patio. Completely updated, wood flooring, granite counter top backslash, new paint through out. Refrigerator and washer and dryer can stay if needed. Spacious master bedroom and bath features garden tub, separate shower dual sinks and walk in closet. Wood burning fireplace in living area, 2nd living could be dinning or extra living.