Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Very nice 3 bedroom home centrally located in Rockwall. Spacious, wood floors, brand new carpet, brand new paint, amazing master shower and so much more. Covered patio out back with pool. (Pool maintenance will be tenants responsibility) Home is available for lease from June 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). Apply at VPRealtyServices.com