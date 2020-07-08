All apartments in Rockwall
Rockwall, TX
1504 Greenbrook Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:21 PM

1504 Greenbrook Drive

1504 Greenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Rockwall
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1504 Greenbrook Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic first time rental in Rockwall just a stone's throw away from I30 and Hwy 205. This 3-2-2 with an office has new paint, new laminate wood flooring in the common areas and new carpet throughout all bedrooms! With 2 large living areas for entertaining guest along with a nice sized backyard on a quiet street that ends in a cul-de-sac, you will feel right at home! Just minutes away from parks with playscapes and Collin College along with all your shopping needs, it is a perfect spot! Refrigerator is included as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Greenbrook Drive have any available units?
1504 Greenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1504 Greenbrook Drive have?
Some of 1504 Greenbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Greenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Greenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Greenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Greenbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1504 Greenbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1504 Greenbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Greenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Greenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Greenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1504 Greenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Greenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1504 Greenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Greenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Greenbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Greenbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Greenbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

