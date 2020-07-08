1504 Greenbrook Drive

Amenities

Fantastic first time rental in Rockwall just a stone's throw away from I30 and Hwy 205. This 3-2-2 with an office has new paint, new laminate wood flooring in the common areas and new carpet throughout all bedrooms! With 2 large living areas for entertaining guest along with a nice sized backyard on a quiet street that ends in a cul-de-sac, you will feel right at home! Just minutes away from parks with playscapes and Collin College along with all your shopping needs, it is a perfect spot! Refrigerator is included as well.