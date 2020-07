Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$1595 / 3br 1656 ft2 - 3/2/2 Ready to move in Meadowcreek Estates (Rockwall) - 3BR / 2Ba 1656 ft2 available now

no smoking

3/2/2 in great family neighborhood. New paint and Carpet. Open concept dining room/living room, wood laminate flooring and carpet in bedrooms, double sinks in master with separate tub and shower, washer/dryer hookups, and ceiling fans. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. Rear access entrance to the garage.



