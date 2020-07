Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage playground fireplace

Functional and clean two story home with lots of space, inside and out! Master down, three bedrooms and huge game room upstairs with laminate floors. You'll love two dining and two living rooms! Backyard is large, long driveway and automatic gate. Playground across the street! Close to shopping and highway access! Great kitchen and lots of natural light. Pets allowed case-by-case basis. Half of pet deposit is non-refundable. See private remarks for application instructions!