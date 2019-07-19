Lovely first floor condo with just a few steps to the entry. No one above. Lake views. Open and bright. Spacious covered patio to enjoy the lake views. This property is not a part of the Chandlers Landing Community. All HOA fees are paid my the landlord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 144 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
144 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 144 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 144 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
144 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.