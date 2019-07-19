All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated September 23 2019 at 2:58 AM

144 Henry M Chandler Drive

144 Henry M Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

144 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Lovely first floor condo with just a few steps to the entry. No one above. Lake views.
Open and bright. Spacious covered patio to enjoy the lake views. This property is not a part of the
Chandlers Landing Community. All HOA fees are paid my the landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
144 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 144 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 144 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
144 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 144 Henry M Chandler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 144 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 144 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 144 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
No, 144 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 144 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 144 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

