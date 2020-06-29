Space! Space! And more SPACE! If you need space and luxury then this is it! This is a must see! Lessee to verify schools. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. PLEASE VERIFY SCHOOLS! Pet Deposit $300 Refundable & Pet Fee $300 Non- Refundable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 142 Southwood Drive have any available units?
142 Southwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 142 Southwood Drive have?
Some of 142 Southwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Southwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
142 Southwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Southwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Southwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 142 Southwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 142 Southwood Drive offers parking.
Does 142 Southwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Southwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Southwood Drive have a pool?
No, 142 Southwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 142 Southwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 142 Southwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Southwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Southwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Southwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Southwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
