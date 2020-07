Amenities

LOOKING FOR A BEAUTIFUL HOME ON ACREAGE WITH LAKE VIEWS? Here it is! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has been updated and has a view to die for! Granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, wood floors and MORE! Panoramic lake views from atop Rockwall's ridge is the perfect way to end the day! IF TENANT WANTS LANDLORD TO MAINTAIN YARD AND LANDSCAPING, LEASE AMOUNT WILL BE $3000 PER MONTH!