Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Magnificent and well maintained 4 bedroom home located in fantastic neighborhood with community pool and trails. The open kitchen and living are open and the master bedroom is split for privacy. You will enjoy the covered arbor in the back yard that is large enough to enjoy but small enough for easy maintenance. LG kitchen appliances (stove, microwave, and dishwasher approximately 2 years old).