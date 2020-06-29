1332 Napa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new laminate wood flooring in Living room, Dining room, Family room and Hallway! Fresh designer painting all over the house! Lovely Pulte Home with 4 bedrooms or 3 with study, living, dining, den, fireplace, lots of upgrades, stainless appliances, corian counters, tiled floors in kitchen, entry, breakfast, baths; separate jetted tub & shower in master bath; security system; sprinkler system; Community Pool, Owner pays HOA and you enjoys the privilege, come and show it before it's gone! HOA included, Pet case by case.