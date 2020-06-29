1332 Napa Drive

Amenities
Brand new laminate wood flooring in Living room, Dining room, Family room and Hallway! Fresh designer painting all over the house! Lovely Pulte Home with 4 bedrooms or 3 with study, living, dining, den, fireplace, lots of upgrades, stainless appliances, corian counters, tiled floors in kitchen, entry, breakfast, baths; separate jetted tub & shower in master bath; security system; sprinkler system; Community Pool, Owner pays HOA and you enjoys the privilege, come and show it before it's gone! HOA included, Pet case by case.