126 Bob White Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Just what you are looking for! Open and inviting floor plan home with fresh paint, hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms, tiles in the kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Large windows provide lots of lights that open to a beautiful backyard. With 4 bedrooms, there's ample space for the whole family. The high ceiling makes this house larger than it is. Highly rated ISD. Supermarket is a 2 minutes drive or a short walk away. Dining is 5 minutes drive to downtown Rockwall. Covered porch in the backyard, great for BBQ parties or just a zen place to meditate!

This community has lots to offer! Explore and you will find lots of fun activities to enjoy; walking, biking, fishing or even kayaking.