Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
126 Bob White Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:56 PM

126 Bob White Court

126 Bob White Court · No Longer Available
Location

126 Bob White Court, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Just what you are looking for! Open and inviting floor plan home with fresh paint, hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms, tiles in the kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Large windows provide lots of lights that open to a beautiful backyard. With 4 bedrooms, there's ample space for the whole family. The high ceiling makes this house larger than it is. Highly rated ISD. Supermarket is a 2 minutes drive or a short walk away. Dining is 5 minutes drive to downtown Rockwall. Covered porch in the backyard, great for BBQ parties or just a zen place to meditate!
This community has lots to offer! Explore and you will find lots of fun activities to enjoy; walking, biking, fishing or even kayaking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Bob White Court have any available units?
126 Bob White Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 126 Bob White Court have?
Some of 126 Bob White Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Bob White Court currently offering any rent specials?
126 Bob White Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Bob White Court pet-friendly?
No, 126 Bob White Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 126 Bob White Court offer parking?
No, 126 Bob White Court does not offer parking.
Does 126 Bob White Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Bob White Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Bob White Court have a pool?
No, 126 Bob White Court does not have a pool.
Does 126 Bob White Court have accessible units?
No, 126 Bob White Court does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Bob White Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Bob White Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Bob White Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Bob White Court does not have units with air conditioning.

