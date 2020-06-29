All apartments in Rockwall
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1210 Blue Brook Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

1210 Blue Brook Drive

1210 Blue Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Blue Brook Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Caruth Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Welcome home to this single-story, open-concept, newly-renovated home, near the desirable Caruth Lake and in the award winning school district in Rockwall ISD!! As a hoa member, you have access to the community, sparkling pool, jogging trail, clubhouse and Caruth Lake. Home is located near major highways such as I30, George Bush Turnpike, and 66. Perfectly centralized between most major cities in the DFW. You are 22 minutes from Garland, 28 from Dallas, 30 from Forney and Mesquite, 15 minutes from Royse City, 39 minutes from Allen, 40 minutes from Richardson and Plano and 55 minutes from Grand Prairie.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Blue Brook Drive have any available units?
1210 Blue Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1210 Blue Brook Drive have?
Some of 1210 Blue Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Blue Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Blue Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Blue Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Blue Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1210 Blue Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Blue Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1210 Blue Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Blue Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Blue Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1210 Blue Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 1210 Blue Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1210 Blue Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Blue Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Blue Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Blue Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Blue Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

