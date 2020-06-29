1185 Highbluff Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Rare 5 bedroom home on HUGE corner lot in desirable Caruth Lakes neighborhood. Over $60,000 of updates done in Fall 2018 - kitchen renovation, laundry room expansion with custom barn door, flooring, & painting. Energy efficient LED lighting. Ring doorbell, security cameras & projector in game room stay. Great layout with 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Two bedrooms on each side of game room with full bathroom between them. Tons of closets. Large master bedroom downstairs has a great view of backyard (Playhouse stays). Neighborhood has community pool, kids splash pad, walking trails, two stocked ponds, volleyball court, and 2 playgrounds. Just minutes from downtown Rockwall. Hurry - this one will not last!