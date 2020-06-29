All apartments in Rockwall
1185 Highbluff Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

1185 Highbluff Lane

1185 Highbluff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1185 Highbluff Lane, Rockwall, TX 75087
Caruth Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Rare 5 bedroom home on HUGE corner lot in desirable Caruth Lakes neighborhood. Over $60,000 of updates done in Fall 2018 - kitchen renovation, laundry room expansion with custom barn door, flooring, & painting. Energy efficient LED lighting. Ring doorbell, security cameras & projector in game room stay. Great layout with 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Two bedrooms on each side of game room with full bathroom between them. Tons of closets. Large master bedroom downstairs has a great view of backyard (Playhouse stays). Neighborhood has community pool, kids splash pad, walking trails, two stocked ponds, volleyball court, and 2 playgrounds. Just minutes from downtown Rockwall. Hurry - this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 Highbluff Lane have any available units?
1185 Highbluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1185 Highbluff Lane have?
Some of 1185 Highbluff Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 Highbluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1185 Highbluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 Highbluff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1185 Highbluff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1185 Highbluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1185 Highbluff Lane offers parking.
Does 1185 Highbluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1185 Highbluff Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 Highbluff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1185 Highbluff Lane has a pool.
Does 1185 Highbluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 1185 Highbluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 Highbluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1185 Highbluff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 Highbluff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 Highbluff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

