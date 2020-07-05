All apartments in Rockwall
116 Maywood Drive
116 Maywood Drive

116 Maywood · No Longer Available
Location

116 Maywood, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the sought after Lynden Park Estates neighborhood, situated in the Rockwall ISD! This gorgeous 1-story home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms - fresh paint throughout! Offering an open floor plan with large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet and counter space! Highlights include fireplace, wood-like flooring throughout, Nest thermostat, ceiling fans with remote controls and recent roof replacement.. Wonderful fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! This one won't last long - make it yours today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 5-12-19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Maywood Drive have any available units?
116 Maywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 116 Maywood Drive have?
Some of 116 Maywood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Maywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 Maywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Maywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Maywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 116 Maywood Drive offer parking?
No, 116 Maywood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 116 Maywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Maywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Maywood Drive have a pool?
No, 116 Maywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 116 Maywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 Maywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Maywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Maywood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Maywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Maywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

