116 Maywood Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the sought after Lynden Park Estates neighborhood, situated in the Rockwall ISD! This gorgeous 1-story home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms - fresh paint throughout! Offering an open floor plan with large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet and counter space! Highlights include fireplace, wood-like flooring throughout, Nest thermostat, ceiling fans with remote controls and recent roof replacement.. Wonderful fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! This one won't last long - make it yours today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 5-12-19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.