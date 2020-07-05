116 Maywood Drive

Amenities
Located in the sought after Lynden Park Estates neighborhood, situated in the Rockwall ISD! This gorgeous 1-story home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms - fresh paint throughout! Offering an open floor plan with large kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet and counter space! Highlights include fireplace, wood-like flooring throughout, Nest thermostat, ceiling fans with remote controls and recent roof replacement.. Wonderful fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! This one won't last long - make it yours today!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 5-12-19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.