Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
115 Mulberry Lane
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:47 PM

115 Mulberry Lane

115 Mulberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

115 Mulberry Lane, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 4 bed, 2 bath, 1498 sq. ft. 1 story home in Rockwall, TX! Open floor plan. Galley style kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room features cozy fireplace. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Big backyard! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Mulberry Lane have any available units?
115 Mulberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
Is 115 Mulberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
115 Mulberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Mulberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Mulberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 115 Mulberry Lane offer parking?
No, 115 Mulberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 115 Mulberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Mulberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Mulberry Lane have a pool?
No, 115 Mulberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 115 Mulberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 115 Mulberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Mulberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Mulberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Mulberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Mulberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

