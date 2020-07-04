114 Teakwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly updated and move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Rockwall ISD. Home features brand new hardwood flooring in the living room and formal dining room. Beautifully updated kitchen features white speckled granite counters, stone tile backsplash, and lots of storage and counter space. Master suite features a tray ceiling and an attached bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Private backyard features a covered patio with lots of space to entertain, mature trees, and a storage shed. Includes a rear entry 2 car garage features extra space to park. Conveniently located near major highways and close to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Walking distance to highly desirable schools.