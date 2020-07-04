All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

114 Teakwood Drive

114 Teakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Teakwood Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
Northshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated and move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Rockwall ISD. Home features brand new hardwood flooring in the living room and formal dining room. Beautifully updated kitchen features white speckled granite counters, stone tile backsplash, and lots of storage and counter space. Master suite features a tray ceiling and an attached bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Private backyard features a covered patio with lots of space to entertain, mature trees, and a storage shed. Includes a rear entry 2 car garage features extra space to park. Conveniently located near major highways and close to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Walking distance to highly desirable schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Teakwood Drive have any available units?
114 Teakwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 114 Teakwood Drive have?
Some of 114 Teakwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Teakwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 Teakwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Teakwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 114 Teakwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 114 Teakwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 114 Teakwood Drive offers parking.
Does 114 Teakwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Teakwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Teakwood Drive have a pool?
No, 114 Teakwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 114 Teakwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 Teakwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Teakwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Teakwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Teakwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Teakwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

