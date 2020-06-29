All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 Oakridge Drive

111 Oakridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

111 Oakridge Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JAN 1ST! Excellent Location by Highways, Shopping and Medical Facilities. Rockwall ISD- Pullen Elementary, Cain Jr High and Heath High School. Updated 3-2-2 with New flooring, Fixtures, Ceiling Fans etc. Also a New 16 Seer Heat Pump for Efficient Heating and Cooling! A Wood Burning Fireplace and Decorative Mantle are ready for those Chilly Evenings! Home has a Refrigerator and W-Dryer Connections in Utility off Kitchen. Fenced Backyard with Storage Building. Home is Cozy and Well Maintained by Owner. Will Consider a 2 yr Lease.
Anyone 18 yrs must apply. Pets are Case by Case.
All Information to be Verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Oakridge Drive have any available units?
111 Oakridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 111 Oakridge Drive have?
Some of 111 Oakridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Oakridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Oakridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Oakridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Oakridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 111 Oakridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 111 Oakridge Drive offers parking.
Does 111 Oakridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Oakridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Oakridge Drive have a pool?
No, 111 Oakridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 111 Oakridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 Oakridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Oakridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Oakridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Oakridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Oakridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

