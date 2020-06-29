111 Oakridge Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE JAN 1ST! Excellent Location by Highways, Shopping and Medical Facilities. Rockwall ISD- Pullen Elementary, Cain Jr High and Heath High School. Updated 3-2-2 with New flooring, Fixtures, Ceiling Fans etc. Also a New 16 Seer Heat Pump for Efficient Heating and Cooling! A Wood Burning Fireplace and Decorative Mantle are ready for those Chilly Evenings! Home has a Refrigerator and W-Dryer Connections in Utility off Kitchen. Fenced Backyard with Storage Building. Home is Cozy and Well Maintained by Owner. Will Consider a 2 yr Lease.
Anyone 18 yrs must apply. Pets are Case by Case.
All Information to be Verified.