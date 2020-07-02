All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1036 Shady Lane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1036 Shady Lane Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:46 AM

1036 Shady Lane Drive

1036 Shady Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1036 Shady Lane Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous new home for you in Rockwall. Come take a look at this amazing home, located in an amazing Rockwall ISD, close to I30, shopping centers, and dining! Located in a fabulous neighborhood, this home has all it. As you enter the house, vaulted ceilings makes this house one of a kind. Beautiful kitchen with granite stone finish, long breakfast nook, and gas stove range. As you walk through, there are 4 bedrooms on the first floor, including the master. The master bedroom is beyond spacious, and the master bathroom has double vanities, separate shower, walk in closets. The upstairs has its own bedroom, bathroom, and living area! All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Move in by May 1, receive $500 move in bonus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Shady Lane Drive have any available units?
1036 Shady Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1036 Shady Lane Drive have?
Some of 1036 Shady Lane Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Shady Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Shady Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Shady Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1036 Shady Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1036 Shady Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1036 Shady Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 1036 Shady Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Shady Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Shady Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 1036 Shady Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Shady Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 1036 Shady Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Shady Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 Shady Lane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Shady Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 Shady Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District