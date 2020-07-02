1036 Shady Lane Drive

Amenities

Fabulous new home for you in Rockwall. Come take a look at this amazing home, located in an amazing Rockwall ISD, close to I30, shopping centers, and dining! Located in a fabulous neighborhood, this home has all it. As you enter the house, vaulted ceilings makes this house one of a kind. Beautiful kitchen with granite stone finish, long breakfast nook, and gas stove range. As you walk through, there are 4 bedrooms on the first floor, including the master. The master bedroom is beyond spacious, and the master bathroom has double vanities, separate shower, walk in closets. The upstairs has its own bedroom, bathroom, and living area! All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Move in by May 1, receive $500 move in bonus!