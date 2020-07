Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Large open floor plan with formal and eat-in areas. Huge living room with high ceilings, fireplace and two sliding doors to the back yard. Dedicated office space off the kitchen opens on to the backyard with views of the lake and a half bath. Master bedroom opens to the fenced yard. The home is close to shopping, restaurants and Lake Ray Hubbard. Easy access to downtown Dallas. Pets are case by case fees may apply.