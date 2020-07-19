All apartments in Rockwall County
2432 French Street
2432 French Street

2432 French St · No Longer Available
Location

2432 French St, Rockwall County, TX 75189

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in! Beautiful home built in 2017. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Spacious floor plan with . Barely lived in. Granite countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric oven, and additional breakfast bar. Large master bathroom features a separate shower and a walk-in closet with plenty of space for his and her. Full washer and dryer set and refrigerator available with move-in. 2 car garage and large open backyard with plenty of space for activities. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 French Street have any available units?
2432 French Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall County, TX.
What amenities does 2432 French Street have?
Some of 2432 French Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 French Street currently offering any rent specials?
2432 French Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 French Street pet-friendly?
No, 2432 French Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall County.
Does 2432 French Street offer parking?
Yes, 2432 French Street offers parking.
Does 2432 French Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2432 French Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 French Street have a pool?
No, 2432 French Street does not have a pool.
Does 2432 French Street have accessible units?
No, 2432 French Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 French Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2432 French Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2432 French Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2432 French Street does not have units with air conditioning.
