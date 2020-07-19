2432 French Street

Amenities
Home ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in! Beautiful home built in 2017. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Spacious floor plan with . Barely lived in. Granite countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, electric oven, and additional breakfast bar. Large master bathroom features a separate shower and a walk-in closet with plenty of space for his and her. Full washer and dryer set and refrigerator available with move-in. 2 car garage and large open backyard with plenty of space for activities. Schedule your showing today.